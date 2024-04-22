On May 2, the people of York and North Yorkshire will go to the polls to choose the first-ever directly-elected 'metro'-style Mayor for the region.

We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, the Lib Dem candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - the only woman to be standing - sets out her stall...

 

I am a Yorkshire businesswoman.

"I am the only candidate with the leadership, business experience and skills that are essential for this role. I am a politician with a career, not a career politician.

"I moved to the Yorkshire Dales 24 years ago, having worked as a commercial property lawyer in the city.

"I bought a derelict castle with my husband and converted it into a hotel – Swinton Park – and it has since doubled in size with the addition of a cookery school, country club & spa, outdoor activities, self catering cottages and an off-grid campsite.

"It now employs over 150 people with a multi-million-pound turnover. During this time, as a working mum, I have raised three children, been an active member of the community, and am currently a county councillor.

"I stand for giving local communities a say in what they want and need, holding the powerful to account and getting our fair share, and ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity in life and that no-one gets left behind.

"My vision for the region is for the economy to be a vibrant hub for investment research and skills; to achieve its net carbon target, be biodiverse and sustainable; and for central government to level up its funding and commit to investing in our potential.

"My ambition is for all of us to be able to live in a low carbon home we can afford, in a sustainable community and on a salary that supports our own family life and wellbeing.

"If elected my priorities are:

  1. Making our communities safer and stronger: increasing community policing; creating a vibrant High Street community; empowering the Third Sector and supporting the circular economy
  2. Improving our health and wellbeing: addressing obesity levels and poor mental health in children; resolving the issues that lead to deprivation; training more care staff
  3. Creating a single ticket integrated bus network, connecting us all with a more regular & reliable service; improving active travel and rail provision; installing more EV chargers
  4. Building more and better quality affordable housing; insulating homes to reduce energy consumption; supporting community green energy hubs
  5. Reducing flooding with a natural flood management system; reducing sewage spills into our rivers and sea
  6. Improving our skills base with more flexible and better supported apprenticeships to create high paid and secure employment
  7. Supporting enterprise with a clear strategy for growth; better access to funding; regenerating the High Street; driving investment into key growth hubs
  8. Supporting tourism and hospitality with a clear strategy to support sustainable tourism and establish a Yorkshire brand
  9. Drive investment into the generation of green energy and support innovation and growth in the agricultural sector