We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, the Lib Dem candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - the only woman to be standing - sets out her stall...

I am a Yorkshire businesswoman.

"I am the only candidate with the leadership, business experience and skills that are essential for this role. I am a politician with a career, not a career politician.

"I moved to the Yorkshire Dales 24 years ago, having worked as a commercial property lawyer in the city.

"I bought a derelict castle with my husband and converted it into a hotel – Swinton Park – and it has since doubled in size with the addition of a cookery school, country club & spa, outdoor activities, self catering cottages and an off-grid campsite.

"It now employs over 150 people with a multi-million-pound turnover. During this time, as a working mum, I have raised three children, been an active member of the community, and am currently a county councillor.

"I stand for giving local communities a say in what they want and need, holding the powerful to account and getting our fair share, and ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity in life and that no-one gets left behind.

"My vision for the region is for the economy to be a vibrant hub for investment research and skills; to achieve its net carbon target, be biodiverse and sustainable; and for central government to level up its funding and commit to investing in our potential.

"My ambition is for all of us to be able to live in a low carbon home we can afford, in a sustainable community and on a salary that supports our own family life and wellbeing.

"If elected my priorities are: