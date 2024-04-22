On May 2, the people of York and North Yorkshire will go to the polls to choose the first-ever directly-elected 'metro'-style Mayor for the region.
We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.
Here, the Lib Dem candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - the only woman to be standing - sets out her stall...
I am a Yorkshire businesswoman.
"I am the only candidate with the leadership, business experience and skills that are essential for this role. I am a politician with a career, not a career politician.
"I moved to the Yorkshire Dales 24 years ago, having worked as a commercial property lawyer in the city.
"I bought a derelict castle with my husband and converted it into a hotel – Swinton Park – and it has since doubled in size with the addition of a cookery school, country club & spa, outdoor activities, self catering cottages and an off-grid campsite.
"It now employs over 150 people with a multi-million-pound turnover. During this time, as a working mum, I have raised three children, been an active member of the community, and am currently a county councillor.
"I stand for giving local communities a say in what they want and need, holding the powerful to account and getting our fair share, and ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity in life and that no-one gets left behind.
"My vision for the region is for the economy to be a vibrant hub for investment research and skills; to achieve its net carbon target, be biodiverse and sustainable; and for central government to level up its funding and commit to investing in our potential.
"My ambition is for all of us to be able to live in a low carbon home we can afford, in a sustainable community and on a salary that supports our own family life and wellbeing.
"If elected my priorities are:
- Making our communities safer and stronger: increasing community policing; creating a vibrant High Street community; empowering the Third Sector and supporting the circular economy
- Improving our health and wellbeing: addressing obesity levels and poor mental health in children; resolving the issues that lead to deprivation; training more care staff
- Creating a single ticket integrated bus network, connecting us all with a more regular & reliable service; improving active travel and rail provision; installing more EV chargers
- Building more and better quality affordable housing; insulating homes to reduce energy consumption; supporting community green energy hubs
- Reducing flooding with a natural flood management system; reducing sewage spills into our rivers and sea
- Improving our skills base with more flexible and better supported apprenticeships to create high paid and secure employment
- Supporting enterprise with a clear strategy for growth; better access to funding; regenerating the High Street; driving investment into key growth hubs
- Supporting tourism and hospitality with a clear strategy to support sustainable tourism and establish a Yorkshire brand
- Drive investment into the generation of green energy and support innovation and growth in the agricultural sector
