The drivers of two cars are in hospital with serious injuries after the vehicles crashed on a major road in North Yorkshire.
They crashed on the A170 between Thornton-le-Dale and Pickering at about 7.30am today (Wednesday, April 17).
The crash involved a silver Volkswagen Passat travelling towards Pickering and a blue Volkswagen Up travelling towards Thornton-le-Dale.
North Yorkshire Police said the road was closed after the crash and reopened shortly after 5pm.
Two fire crews were called to the scene and cut open one of the vehicles so the person inside could be accessed by paramedics, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police urge anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
“In particular, officers want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the VW Passat prior to the collision, or has any relevant dashcam footage,” a force spokesperson said.
Anyone with information should email: mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk and isaac.carter@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting incident reference NYP-17042024-0067.
