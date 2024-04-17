Richard Swan has over 20 years’ finance experience. An independent broker since 2017, Richard also has more than ten years’ experience at NatWest Business and Commercial Banking, specialising in commercial mortgages, leisure, property development and investment finance.

Tom Frank, managing director of Ice Cubed Property Finance, said: “Richard will be a fantastic addition to the senior management team and will help us to offer more products to clients, whilst building on our existing leisure finance specialism. This appointment will help us to reach our ambitious growth targets over the coming years.”

Richard added: “I was attracted to Ice Cubed Property Finance because of its recognised brand and market-leading presence in the property and bridging finance sector.

“This is well aligned to my own background and given my previous experience in business and commercial banking, I’m excited to be able to widen the scope of the company’s finance offering to even more general trading and leisure

businesses, via commercial mortgages, leveraged finance and cash flow solutions.”Ice Cubed Property Finance is headquartered in York, with a satellite office in London, and specialises in development finance, short term lending, commercial mortgage finance, commercial property funding and buy to let mortgages for portfolio landlords and limited companies.