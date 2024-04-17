Lucy joined Ware & Kay in 2012 as a Residential Property Solicitor. She was promoted to Head of Wetherby in December 2021 and has since played a key role in developing this office.

She has a wealth of knowledge and a strong reputation for superb client focus. Lucy has represented a number of high profile clients on complex property transactions and is extremely well-regarded by both clients and colleagues.

Andrew joined the Malton office in October 2016 as a Commercial Property Solicitor. He was promoted to Head of Commercial Property (Malton) in June 2021 and Head of Malton office in April 2024.

Having grown up in Whitby and now having a young family in Malton, Andrew is well known in the area. His local knowledge together with his agricultural and commercial property expertise gives him the ability to provide detailed advice to clients on a wide range of transactions, which has been key to developing links with local businesses.

Both Lucy and Andrew will provide central points of leadership for the respective offices, along with acting as a liaison with the managing board. They will also play an active role as the firm continues with its expansion plans.

Lucy said: ‘I am delighted to have been promoted to Associate Director and look forward to continuing to lead the Wetherby team and working with both the management team and wider firm at an exciting point in the firm’s growth and development.

"My aim will be to focus on assisting in the development of the firm and building relationships with other professionals and clients in Wetherby as well as the wider West and North Yorkshire region.

Andrew said: “I am very pleased to have been made an Associate Director. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to contribute towards shaping the culture and direction of our Malton office and the wider firm.

"I am committed to growing our presence in the North & East Yorkshire regions and providing a high quality legal service for our clients, businesses and wider community. I am delighted to have been promoted to this position at such an exciting time for Ware & Kay and our clients.”