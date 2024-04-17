We live in West Lilling near Sheriff Hutton.
Recently the ‘tarmac-flinging gang’ repaired (sic) the road past our house.
Sadly they managed to miss these craters.
Another bodge and make-do job until next time.
Ralph Magee, West Lilling, North Yorkshire
Welcome to real world ...of parking selfishness!
With regard to the recent letter from DM Deamer about the family parking in the St.John’s St. car park (Family’s selfish act, Letters, April 16): welcome to the real world!
In the past week I have witnessed car drivers at both Tescos parking in child/adult spaces without a child present.
Last week in the car park of our local Co-op my granddaughter and I saw a lady parking in the child/adult space.
I pointed this out to her and she said: ‘Oh I forgot I didn’t have a child with me.
‘Anyway, I am a blue badge holder and I am allowed to park there.’ You couldn’t make it up!
C L Pearson, Almsford Drive, Acomb, York
