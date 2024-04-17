This bus is very rarely on time.

This morning two buses arrived at 09.25, and were joined by a third which had been parked at the fish shop stop for at least 15 minutes. Shortly after this all three buses left for York.

On the journey from Huntington to York, a further three No 5 buses were making their way to Strensall. The consequences of this lateness were that my husband missed two trains. No doubt other people had appointments which they could have missed. What is wrong with this service?

Dorothea Scarlett, Avon Drive, Huntington, York

... and the No14 in East Yorkshire?

I recently used the East Yorkshire No 14 Bridlington/ Flamborough bus. I arrived at 45 past the hour at Bridlington bus station to catch the 55 past the hour bus, as indicated both by the timetable on display and on the digital info screen.

I now realise the times were changed a week previously - it’s now 40 minutes past the hour leaving Bridlington, not 55. So I waited 55 minutes for the next bus.

The timetables on display at Sewerby Park Gates are also obsolete. I informed the bus company that the timetables on display are obsolete and need changing. They replied that they knew this to be the case and the timetables would be changed ‘in the next couple of weeks’.

Rather than an oversight, I now realise it is symptomatic of the bus company’s blasé attitude to customer service.

Eddie Pink, Thornton Close, Easingwold