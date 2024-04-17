On Sunday (April 21) York Cycle Campaign (YCC) is hosting the ride, starting at 1pm in West Bank Park, Holgate.

Riders will follow a route from the park towards Hob Moor, over Tadcaster Road towards Knavesmire Road, onto Campelshon Road, then Bishopthorpe Road down to Millennium Bridge.

The ride will finish at Cycle Heaven at about 1.45pm.

Among those taking part will be the Labour and Co-operative Mayoral candidate, David Skaith, and Independent candidate, Keith Tordoff.

The ride is part of the global Kidical Mass movement which encourages children into cycling.

Ahead of the ride, a YCC spokesperson said: "The route is short and designed for riders of all ages and abilities (children must be accompanied by a grown-up at all times).

"And don’t forget to decorate your bikes or yourself with a springtime theme. It will be fun and help us get noticed!"

The Cycle Heaven café will be open at the end of the ride. Children can get free squash or participants can get a hot drink and cake for £5 per person.

Tickets aren’t required, although those wishing to attend are asked to register via the link here.