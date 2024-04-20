East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet has agreed to offer a 125-year lease of Burnby Hall in Pocklington to Pocklington Town Council at a peppercorn rent - which is a token or nominal rent.

It has been agreed that Burnby Hall will be declared surplus to the requirements of East Riding of Yorkshire Council after it becomes vacant at the end of September this year.

Burnby Hall, adjacent to Burnby Hall gardens, dates back to the 1860s. The hall and gardens were given to the people of Pocklington by Major Percy Stewart and his wife Katherine, with the Burnby Hall Garden and Museum Trust being established in 1964 to manage the gardens and administer the Stewart Museum.

The hall was sold to Pocklington rural district council to raise money to maintain the gardens. It was extended in the 1980s with the construction of the Community Hall. It transferred to East Riding of Yorkshire Council when the authority was created in 1996.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "I am delighted that we have today agreed this transfer of a much loved feature of Pocklington to Pocklington Town Council.

"This will be an excellent solution to secure the future of Burnby Hall, and opens up some wonderful possibilities for its future use, and for the local community."

They now plan to create a community hub and enterprise centre, including a meeting space, and offices for community interest groups and business start-ups, as well as space for a youth group, a food bank, and an archaeological museum.