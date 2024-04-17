The family-owned and run St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross is now offering ‘Goodness Grants’ as a way to give back to local communities.

The ‘Goodness Grants’ encourage not-for-profit organisations and registered charities across England, Scotland and Wales to apply for funds of up to £5,000 to support projects which are doing good in their local communities.

Open to projects focused around sport, schools, clubs, wellness or to tackle social issues, the grants are for local organisations which improve the health, places or skills for families in their communities.

The ‘Goodness Grants’ initiative follows St Helen’s Farm’s CSR work last year which saw it raise over £28,000 for UK charity, Hope for Justice – which works to end modern slavery across the UK. The goat’s milk producer also gifted iPads to a local primary school to aid in learning.

Bill Randles, Managing Director at St Helen’s Farm said: “Giving back to charities and good causes has always been close to our hearts, here at St Helen’s Farm. This time, we wanted to go a step further to support communities not just locally to us, but nationwide.

“We like to think of these grants as an extra reward for those going above and beyond to support their local areas, and it also allows us to listen and learn more about the fantastic communities around us.”

The deadline for applications is June 30 and funding will be granted in July. For more information or to apply, go to sthelensfarm.co.uk/goodness-grants