Heblethwayte Wealth Management is led by Paul Raper, an Independent Financial Advisor who brings extensive experience and investor knowledge.

The company, based near Pocklington, will cater to the financial needs of business leaders, landowners, and high net worth clients.

Paul said: “My goal is to empower clients with personalised financial strategies for their unique circumstances. Being an Independent Financial Adviser gives me the autonomy to select from a wide range of investment options, ensuring our advice is truly individual for each client."

He continues: “We’re entering a new economic phase, with substantial growth in the stock market since Autumn, so now’s an ideal time for local investors to re-evaluate portfolios.

“I always recommend annual reviews with my clients, to ensure investments align with financial goals, risk tolerance, and potential inheritance considerations. Combining investments with expert independent advice helps the journey towards financial stability and growth, particularly as interest rates continue to influence market dynamics.”

The venture (www.heblethwayte.com) offers wealth management solutions, including investments, pensions and retirement planning, wealth protection, and trust and estate planning.

Paul added: “Our philosophy is built on a foundation of deep understanding, not just of markets and financial instruments, but of clients’ dreams and aspirations.

“We believe in an holistic approach, where every strategy is tailored to clients’ unique circumstances and long-term goals.

“From growing your wealth through savvy investment strategies, to protecting it against unforeseen events and ensuring it’s passed on according to your wishes, we’re dedicated to providing you with peace of mind and securing your legacy for generations to come.”