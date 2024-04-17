Dwayne Anthony Rhoden, 34, lured the teenager to his rented bedsit in Whitby at around 11pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023, after meeting her in the town 30 minutes before.

There he launched the sexual attack on her.

The victim managed to leave the flat after one hour. At 12.53am on Monday, August 14, 2023, her friend phoned 999 to report what had happened.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim was then put on the phone and gave the first account of her terrifying ordeal to the Force Control Room.

Rhoden was arrested at the bedsit at 2.42am and taken into custody for questioning.

Following a trial in January, Rhoden, of Union Street, Middlesbrough, was found guilty of nine offences, including: five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to a 10th offence of failing to comply with a change of address notification as a registered sex offender.

Rhoden was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Wednesday, April 17).

As well the prison sentence, which includes an extended three years on licence, Rhoden was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Matthew Edwards from North Yorkshire Police’s Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team led the investigation.

He said Rhoden physically attacked the victim as soon as she entered the room he was renting.

“He grabbed her by the back of the neck, forced her onto a bed and overpowered her,” DC Edwards said after the sentencing.

“Rhoden subjected her to a terrifyingly violent, sadistic and sustained sexual attack.

“He would not listen to her repeated calls to get off her and to let her go. He would not allow her to leave the property.

“Rhoden was clearly taking pleasure in her extreme pain and distress.

“She said he threatened to kill her, and she genuinely feared she would die at the hands of Rhoden.”

DC Edwards added: “Not only did Rhoden subject the victim to the attack itself he also made her re-live the traumatic events all over again at court.

“He lied throughout the investigation and then the trial. His pathetic performance was unable to convince the jury who rightly convicted him of all the offences.

“The significant prison sentence handed to him by the judge shows the severity of the crimes Rhoden committed against the brave victim.”

Detective constable praises victim for helping to bring Rhoden to justice

The detective constable praised the victim for helping bring Rhoden to justice.

“I have nothing but praise and admiration for the courage she has displayed in securing justice. Right from reporting the incident to the conclusion of the court proceedings.

“Together with a determined and sensitive investigation, she proved that abhorrent offenders like Rhoden cannot get away with attacking women and girls with impunity.

“I hope she can draw strength from the outcome at court and start to rebuild her life with support from her loving family and friends.”