But have you ever wondered what the current most expensive postcodes are, especially in York?

Zoopla has now revealed a list of areas along with their average asking prices.

Let’s take a look at where you can find some of the higher-end properties across the city (it could even be your postcode).

Some of the most expensive postcodes in York according to Zoopla

The following postcodes are the most expensive in York, new data from Zoopla has shown.

YO19 – £932,900 (average asking price)

YO1 - £860,700

YO23 - £766,600

YO24 - £718,200

YO31 - £680,400

YO32 - £679,400

YO26 - £640,800

YO30 - £624,300

Y010 - £623,300

This North Yorkshire village is one of Britain’s poshest

North Yorkshire is also home to one of the poshest villages in Britian, as Kirkby Overblow, situated between Wetherby and Harrogate was recently named by The Telegraph as one of the most superior.

Kirkby Overblow was just one of the 48 villages to be listed, according to research by estate agent Savills.

The publisher said the village offers “big family homes, “good pubs” and an average house price of £762,566.

Ed Stoyle of Savills commented: “It [Kirkby Overblow] has all the things that define a village, such as good pubs.”

“For these pubs to work they must have a drinking bar for the locals, as well as a great family restaurant offering,” The Telegraph added.

Ed concluded: “It [Kirkby Overblow] has a school and a quiet road that just leads to more villages.”