Three men have been arrested after police officers seized £320,000 worth of suspected cocaine in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police said officers also found £120,000 in cash and weapons at the property in Quay Road, Bridlington.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and two other men – aged 29 and 40 – were arrested in connection at a second address in St Johns Walk.
“All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time,” a force spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone with information that could help their inquiries to phone 101 quoting crime reference number 24*51608.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article