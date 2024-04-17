Humberside Police said officers also found £120,000 in cash and weapons at the property in Quay Road, Bridlington.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and two other men – aged 29 and 40 – were arrested in connection at a second address in St Johns Walk.

“All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remain in police custody at this time,” a force spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone with information that could help their inquiries to phone 101 quoting crime reference number 24*51608.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.