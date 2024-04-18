And York is still hoping to join them in the near future by gaining World Heritage status for itself.

A year ago, York was successful in being placed on the UK’s World Heritage ‘tentative list’ - the first essential step towards full World Heritage Site status.

The city’s application for World Heritage Status is due to reach the UNESCO committee which will ultimately make the decision in five years time – at which time York hopes to join the 33 UK sites and 1,199 around the world which enjoy such status.

Former Lord Mayor of York Janet Hopton, who is chair of York World Heritage steering group, said: “Yes, it is a long process but we believe the city merits this accolade and will benefit from it.”

Two events are being held as part of the University of York`s Festival of Ideas in June, both of which will provide more information on York`s bid to be a World Heritage Site.

A World Heritage riverside walk will be led by Ian Tempest on June 1, and a discussion on York and world heritage, followed by audience participation, will be held on June 11.

For more information or to book visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bibts/york-a-world-heritage-city/e-bolkld