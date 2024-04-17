The Braithwaite Gallery, close to York Minster in Low Petergate, is hosting a special fundraiser in support of PAPYRUS, the national charity dedicated to preventing young suicide.

As part of the fundraiser, the captivating original ‘Constellation Cove’, generously donated by renowned artist Gary Walton, is the feature of a special raffle. The winner will be announced during a Meet the Artist event at The Braithwaite Gallery on Sunday, April 28, where people are invited to view and enjoy Gary’s original artwork and speak to the artist himself. Gary is one of the gallery’s most sought after artists.

Braithwaite Gallery in Low Petergate (Image: Supplied)

The Braithwaite Gallery, an independent and family run gallery in York, is known for its dedication to showcasing exceptional artworks. Each year, the gallery chooses a charity to support, and through the generosity of artists and customers, have been able to make a difference to others.

1919 by Gary Walton (Image: Supplied)

In previous years, the gallery has raised funds for Mind, Choose2Youth, The Snappy Trust, York Flood Appeal, NHS Charities Together and launched a ‘Let the Children Play’ appeal following the invasion of Ukraine, sending funds to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal. In total, the gallery has raised more than £18,000 for good causes.

In 2024, the Gallery has chosen to fundraise for the charity PAPYRUS, which has a special significance for the gallery. In 2018, gallery owners Anne and Mark Braithwaite, lost their son Jake to suicide at just 20-years-old. In 2023, they were able to send £7,000 to the charity.

This is Noah by Gary Walton (Image: Gary Walton and Collier&Dobson)

Suicide is the main cause of death in young people under the age of 35 in the UK and over 200 teenagers are lost to suicide every year.

Anne said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our artists and everyone who’s supported our fundraising and want to say a massive thank you. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference in the lives of young people facing mental health challenges.”

Gallery owner Anne Braithwaite

Tickets for the raffle of the Gary Walton original, can be bought from the gallery at 42 Low Petergate, YO1 7HZ, for £2 or in blocks of five on The Braithwaite Gallery website - www.yorkartist.com. For people who would prefer not to take part in the raffle, there is an option to make a donation to the fundraiser instead.

Mark Braithwaite

The special Meet the Artist event with Gary Walton is hosted by The Braithwaite Gallery from 11am-4pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and the gallery asks that people can confirm through EventBrite to ensure space is available for all who want to view the works.

* The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

Artist Gary Walton (Image: Supplied)