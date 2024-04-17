Harrogate-based Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks says its new devices are “set to revolutionise the lives of the millions of children living with a disability.”

The award-winning company was founded in 2006 and is noted for celebrity clients including Amanda Holden and Eamon Holmes as it aims to make such devices stylish, fun, comfortable and individual.

The new range is available in multiple designs to suit their personality: from plain black, footballs and unicorns to rainbows, rainbow zebra, midnight sky, glow-in-the-dark and forest camouflage. They can even choose to print any design they like using the Design Your Own customised service.

The crutches, which retail from £132.50, are lightweight and can be adjusted as the child grows from age 4 to 12.

Amelia Peckham created the company with her mum Clare Braddell following a life-changing quad-biking accident aged 19 in 2005, which shattered her spine, as well as her life.

Amelia said: “Our mission has always been to create walking aids that tick all the boxes, to give people comfort, independence & confidence without compromising on style!

“Our two perspectives have been integral to the creation but also the evolution of the business. Now, 18 years on we are both mothers, with an acute and shared understanding of how children’s mobility impacts both the present, but also the future for them as well as their parents.

“In a similar way to adults but with one big difference, if a child doesn’t love their mobility aids they simply won’t use them which will either compromise their current or limit their future health.

Amelia continued: “Having spent the last 18 months working with some incredible children and their parents, it’s become so clear that by providing comfort, silence, confidence and style we can give children crutches they (and nearly as important, their friends) genuinely think are COOL. In doing this we have been able to boost function, recovery, confidence and hope for their immediate and long-term future. Not just for children, but their parents as well.”

She added: “With this in mind - from us both, here’s to a future where everyone facing injury or disability has a choice when it comes to their health. To be able to choose the best, to give them the best both immediately and in the future. We hope you love them as much as we do!”