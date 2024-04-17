We asked York Press readers on Facebook what they thought were the "poshest" places in the area (and there were nearly 200 comments).

Some locations received multiple recommendations, so here's a breakdown of some of the most voted by you, from Bishopthorpe Palace to The Mount.

Some of the 'poshest' places in York according to readers

The Horseshoe

Some locals recommended The Horseshoe, just off Tadcaster Road which Savills has described as “one of York’s highly regarded residential areas”.

One Facebook comment said there are “million pound houses down that street.”

Another added: “that is my dream street.”

This person wrote: “The horse shoe or the ones in town opposite the theatre royal (think it's st Leonards place).”

On the Rightmove website, it revealed: “Properties in The Horseshoe had an overall average price of £1,000,000 over the last year.

“Overall, sold prices in The Horseshoe over the last year were 57% up on the previous year and 17% up on the 2016 peak of £852,500.”

The Horseshoe had an overall average price of £1,000,000 over the last year, according to Rightmove

Bishopthorpe Palace

Another highly discussed “posh” location by the residents of York was Bishopthorpe Palace.

The official residence of the Archbishop of York operates as a “multi-functional premises, hosting working offices, meeting rooms, worship areas and living quarters”.

The Archbishop of York website adds: “The palace and its grounds are also used for charity open days, retreats, evening receptions, village fetes, and more.”

However, it’s not open to the public other than for pre-arranged group tours.

The Square

The Square is another area situated near Tadcaster Road, this person posted: “My dream place to live has always been The Square, Tadcaster Road, York. Stunning properties. Just got to manifest one now.”

When it comes to house prices at The Square, Rightmove explained: “Properties in The Square had an overall average price of £505,000 over the last year.

“The majority of sales in The Square during the last year were flats, selling for an average price of £187,500. Terraced properties sold for an average of £1,140,000.

“Overall, sold prices in The Square over the last year were 23% down on the 2021 peak of £652,833.”

St Paul's Square

Could this be one of the "poshest" places in York too? Some readers think so.

A comment recommending it received 12 ‘likes’ and even a heart emoji.

Properties in St Paul's Square, just off Holgate Road had an overall average price of £1,600,000 over the last year, reports Rightmove.

The Mount

This local person said: “Its got to be the Mount”



Someone who used to live nearby commented: “I used to live in St Georges Place at the bottom of The Mount. Very posh houses and full of posh folks, except for us, we were like the Beverley Hillbillies!”

Addtionally, an account posted: “It always used to be The Mount? up by the race course .. but now a days mmm ..I dunno & I dn’t care I love the old houses dotted all over York no matter how much they cost or which suburb they are in.”

Bootham

Among the many comments suggesting Bootham as one of the "poshest" places in York, one Facebook user said: “In town? Bootham into Clifton, the river areas, bishopthorpe Road along to the racecourse, stockton lane, Tadcaster Rd etc etc etc.... Ahhh so many and then there's the villages of course!”

Controverisally, Stockton Lane has mentioned a handful of times, with some claiming it “used to” be posh but “not now”.



A reader said: “It used to be Stockton Lane...”

“No Stockton lane isn’t now it used to be quite posh,” agreed another.

Other people also wrote: “It used to be one of the poshest but not now.”

Someone even said: “No where near as nice as it used to be.”