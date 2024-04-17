Next week customers at Tesco stores in the city can donate to the Natash Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, by shopping at the supermarket.

Over the week 10p from every Tesco ‘Free From’ product bought online instore will be donated to the charity.

Customers can also choose to donate to the charity when paying for their shopping at self-service tills.

Tesco said all money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

The campaign will also help raise awareness of food allergies and highlight ingredients that can use allergic reaction, a spokesperson for the supermarket added.

Read next:

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the death of their daughter Natasha who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE said: “Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, added: “There are now 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens.

“We welcome any shoppers in York to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”