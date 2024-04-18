This week, we’re going to ditch the bucket and explore the concept of the stress sweet spot – that optimal zone where pressure fuels productivity without tipping into overwhelm. In other words, getting the balance right between a healthy amount of stress which is motivating and energising, and too much stress, which can be harmful to us.

I like to think we have three zones for our stress levels.

The Challenge Zone: This is your sweet spot, where stress becomes a motivator, sharpening your focus and driving you to achieve. You might feel a healthy dose of excitement and anticipation – think of the pre-race jitters that propel athletes forward.

The Apathy Zone: Under-arousal happens when stress is too low. Boredom sets in, productivity slumps, and you might feel a lack of direction.

The Danger Zone: This is the overflowing bucket – overwhelm, anxiety, and exhaustion reign supreme.

So how can you recognise these zones?

Pay attention to your own body language. In the challenge zone, you might have a slight increase in heart rate or feel energised. Apathy might manifest as sluggishness or difficulty concentrating. Danger zone symptoms include headaches, muscle tension, and irritability.

Ask yourself how you feel about upcoming tasks. Challenge zone tasks feel exciting or important. Apathy breeds indifference, while danger zone tasks feel overwhelming or dreaded.

If you read my column regularly you are probably familiar with some of the things I recommend to help combat too much stress, I am a great believer in mindfulness, or ‘getting in the moment’. However, sometimes it is good to think outside of the box, so here are a few unconventional ways to manage stress and find your sweet spot.

Challenge yourself with play, think escape rooms, improv comedy classes, or even a friendly board game night. Playful challenges push your boundaries in a safe, supportive environment, boosting your resilience.

Immerse yourself in nature, doing something you wouldn’t usually do, such as simply sit under a tree. Studies show nature exposure lowers stress hormones and improves focus.

Channel your stress into creative expression. Write, paint, sculpt, or even learn a new musical instrument. The act of creation itself can be incredibly therapeutic.

Volunteer your time or skills to a cause you care about. Helping others can give us a sense of purpose and reduces self-absorption, both major stress relievers.

Remember, stress isn't your enemy. It's your body's way of saying, "Hey, pay attention!" Your sweet spot is unique to you. Experiment and find what works best to keep your stress wave manageable and propel you forward, not drown you.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various modalities and an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Anyone can struggle with their mental well-being from time to time. However, if you feel you are in danger of harming yourself or others then please contact your GP, go to A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258