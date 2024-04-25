Having a sense of purpose and meaning is essential for good mental health. It gives us a reason to get up in the morning, provides us with direction and motivation, and helps us to feel fulfilled and satisfied with our lives. Yet, for many of us, finding our purpose and meaning can be a daunting task. So how can we go about finding our purpose and meaning, and why is it so important?

Firstly, let's define what we mean by purpose and meaning. Purpose is the goal or objective that drives us, the reason why we do what we do. Meaning, on the other hand, is the sense of significance and value that we attach to our lives and our experiences.

Finding a sense of purpose and meaning can be a lifelong journey for some people, and it's not always a straightforward one. However, there are some steps we can take to help us along the way. The first one is to think about what brings us joy and fulfilment. What are the activities or experiences that make us feel most alive and engaged? It could be spending time with loved ones, pursuing a hobby, volunteering, or making a difference in our community.

Another step is to think about our values and what matters most to us. Our values are the principles that guide our behaviour and decisions, and they can give us a sense of direction and purpose. For example, if we value creativity and self-expression, we might find purpose in pursuing a creative project or learning a new skill.

It's also important to be open to new experiences and opportunities. Sometimes, our purpose and meaning can be found in unexpected places. Trying new things and stepping out of our comfort zone can help us to discover new passions and interests. It can give us a sense of adventure and excitement.

So why is finding our purpose and meaning so important for our mental health? Firstly, it gives us a sense of direction and motivation. When we have a clear purpose or goal, we are more likely to feel focused and driven, and less likely to feel lost or directionless. We are less likely to experience depression, stress or overwhelm.

Secondly, it can give us a sense of fulfilment and satisfaction. When we feel that our lives have meaning and purpose, we are more likely to feel content and happy with our lives. It will help to keep us feeling good about ourselves, which is what this column is all about.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various disciplines and an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Please remember if you are in any type of mental health crisis, go to your GP or A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258