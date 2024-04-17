Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East are building 380 homes in schemes named as Stewarts Reach and Wolds View.

There will be a selection of 2,3 and 4-bed energy efficient homes, in a range of types, including detached, semi-detached, terrace, bungalow and apartments.

The developers says the homes, the first of which will be on sale in early summer, are close to the centre of Pocklington and its shops.

As part of the planning approval, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will be contributing £5million towards community projects.

READ MORE:

This includes £42,180 towards local primary and secondary education, plus more than £200,000 to create outdoor sports facilities. An extra £20,000 will be allocated to bus stops around the area to support the local public transport systems.

A further £290,000 will also be used to upgrade Pocklington’s skatepark, install play equipment at the development and create community allotments.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East also plans to invest in the construction of a new roundabout close to the new developments. If planning is approved by the local authority, the housebuilder plans to provide a new roundabout on the A1079, close to improve access to Pocklington and travel towards Hull and York.

The developers add their energy-efficient development will also deliver a multitude of ecological measures including pond building and pond planting, tree, hedge and shrub planting and the provision of bat boxes, bird boxes and bee bricks.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East says the homes and related contributions will help the development become part of the Pocklington community.

He added: “Our homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire have proved to be really popular for a wide range of buyers and we are pleased to be providing even more much-needed homes for buyers keen to live in the area. With construction now well underway, we look forward to announcing the launch of the first homes in spring and moving forward with our investment into Pocklington.”

For details, go to: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002621-stewarts-reach/ and

https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002622-wolds-view/