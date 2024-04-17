A serious crash has closed a major road in North Yorkshire.
The A170 is closed this morning (Wednesday, April 17) between Thornton-le-Dale and Pickering after the two-vehicle collision.
North Yorkshire Police said the road would be closed for “some time” while emergency services work at the scene.
The force urged drivers to avoid the area.
“Thank you for your patience,” a police spokesperson said.
