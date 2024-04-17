Laura and Mark Millard from Scarborough will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ on Tuesday April 23 at 8pm.

The couple are the founders of WheyBetter® (2017) — a chocolate bar they describe as “the love child of your favourite protein bar and traditional chocolate bar”.

Now, Channel 4 has picked the couple of 14 years to showcase their newest chocolate creation which includes a beauty blend of 9 vitamins and minerals for healthy hair, skin and nails.

Presented by Anita Rani of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of BBC 1’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie. The three judges then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Offering shoppers an affordable indulgence is a big focus for Aldi. We’re looking for fun flavours and twists on classics, so innovation is key.”

Mark and Laura founded WheyBetter® in 2017, and committed to delivering quality, guilt-free traditional style chocolate packed with protein, without any added sugar.

The journey started with Mark’s own weight loss journey years ago, which led him to become a sport scientist and ultimately craft a delicious and nutritious chocolate bar for the whole family.

Mark said: “Even with my own family and clients, I have always encouraged balance in terms of life, work, fitness and diet. Our motto is ‘life is about balance, wear your halo just off centre’.”

Laura added: “I’m confident about our chocolate. I believe in it wholeheartedly! This opportunity is second to none.”

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers. Last year, Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers and growers, and they provide more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.

To find out if WheyBetter® made it on to Aldi’s shelves, watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 on Tuesday April 23. The series will air every Tuesday at 8pm until May 7.