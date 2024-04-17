North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just before 7pm last night (April 16) to Simonstone, Hawes.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Hawes, Reeth and Ripon responded to reports of a man, aged 75, trapped by his legs, underneath a ride on lawn mower.

“The man had been trapped since 2.40pm. Crews stabilised the mower with ground anchor and ropes and administered first aid.

“Following the arrival of the ambulance services, crews then moved the mower off the man, before he was taken to hospital via air ambulance.”