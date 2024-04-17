North Yorkshire Police say they are urging people to put the phone down on a recent telephone scam where the suspect claims to be from the emergency services.

A police spokesman said: “In the past two days (April 15 and 16) we’ve received four reports from people who have received fake calls from someone claiming to represent the emergency services asking them to attend their local police station.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be the police, it can be hard to say no and refuse their requests.

“But criminals take advantage of this, by impersonating police officers, and exploiting people's trust.

“If you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – stop - and call us on 101 to check their identity.

We recommend you wait at least five minutes or call on a different phone to ensure the scammer is not still on the line.

“More information about checking a police officer’s identity can be found on our website https://orlo.uk/tNxbr”