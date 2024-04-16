Thanks to FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, now you can apply to claim this government-backed grant for free with an easy and fast application process.

The ECO Scheme is set to end in 2026, hence you should take advantage of these free grants before they are over. You can apply now at BoilerGrantsUK.com.

If you would like to read more about the ECO Scheme, the free storage heaters grants, as well as instructions on how to apply, you’ll find all the information you need below.

How to claim free storage heaters via the ECO4 Scheme 2024

If you are interested in upgrading your storage heaters, here’s how you can do it for free thanks to the ECO Scheme:

Visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com: This platform is in charge of receiving and processing online applications for the ECO4 free storage heater grants - visit it to start the application process

Fill out the application form: Once you land on the website, you’ll find the application form. Simply fill it out with the requested information and click on “Submit” to send it to the team of reviewers

Find out if you’re eligible: Shortly after sending your application, the team will review it and let you know via email or phone if you are eligible for claiming a free storage heater grant

Schedule a property survey: In order to grant you the free funding, it’s mandatory to conduct a free property survey and inspection by a team of specialists authorised by the ECO4 Scheme. Simply schedule the date and the team will visit your property to inspect it and determine the number of storage heaters and additional upgrades the building needs

Schedule an installation date: After inspecting the building and determining all the storage heaters and upgrades your property needs, the team will schedule a date for installing them

Enjoy the benefits of your new storage heaters: Finally, once all the new storage heaters and upgrades are installed in your property, you will be able to enjoy the benefits: cheaper energy bills, a warm home throughout the winter and an improvement in your overall lifestyle quality

The application process is 100% free and all you need to do is to visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com now to obtain your free storage heaters via the ECO4 Scheme:

>>> Claim your free storage heaters grant now <<<

Eligibility criteria for claiming ECO4 free storage heaters

Find out if you qualify for upgrading your storage heaters for free under the ECO4 Scheme by checking out if you meet the eligibility criteria:

Your property must be located in England, Scotland or Wales: Because the ECO Scheme only places an obligation on medium and large energy providers in these regions

You must be the homeowner or private tenant: The free storage grants are only available for property owners and private tenants

Household income must be lower than £31,000 per year: Because the grant is only available for low-income households. However, you can still qualify if your household income is higher than £31,000 if someone in your property receives income benefits or suffers from a health condition

Property EPC rating must be D or below: It certifies that your property is energy inefficient, and hence it will benefit from upgrading storage heaters

Existing storage heaters must be inefficient or faulty: In order to obtain the grant, the existing storage heaters must be faulty or inefficient, and hence a major contributor to reducing the energy efficiency of the building

If you meet this eligibility criteria, then you can claim free storage heaters via the ECO scheme now. You can apply for free at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com. Read this article for more information on the Eco4 Scheme

>>> Claim your free storage heaters grant now <<<

Qualifying warrants and Income Benefits for the free storage heater grant

It’s worth noting that you can qualify for claiming this government-backed grant if you receive one of the following warrants or income benefits:

Child Tax Credits (CTC)

Income related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit

Warm Homes Discount Scheme

Income Support (IS)

Working Tax Credit (WTC)

Income based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Universal Credit (UC)

Pension Credit Savings Credit

Housing Benefit

Child Benefits

If you’re a receipt of any of the previously listed benefits, then you can claim the grants via the ECO4 Scheme.

It’s important to mention that the following benefits do not qualify for the free storage heaters grants under the ECO Scheme:

War Pensions Mobility Supplement

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Carer’s Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Constant Attendance Allowance

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Attendance Allowance

Severe Disablement Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

However, if you claim one of these benefits in addition to one of the qualifying benefits such as Income Support (IS), then you will be able to claim an ECO4 grant to replace your old storage heaters.

About the ECO Scheme and free storage heaters

The ECO Scheme - Energy Company Obligation Scheme - is a government initiative that started in January, 2013, taking over from the former energy obligation schemes: Carbon Emissions Reduction Target (CERT) and Community Energy Savings Programme (CESP). For the year 2024, the ECO Scheme has evolved into the ECO4 Scheme, placing a greater focus on helping low-income households.

This scheme places an obligation on medium and large energy providers in England, Wales and Scotland to provide households with energy-saving solutions to combat two key problems: fuel poverty and excessive carbon emissions.

Within this context, the government has decided to give out free storage heaters with the following features:

They only use electricity (reducing carbon emissions to zero versus oil and gas heating systems)

They offer a higher heat retention

They offer a aster charging time

They only charge heat on Economy 7 and Economy 10 tariffs

They are a helpful addition to other upgrades that homeowners can obtain thanks to the ECO4 Scheme, such as heat pumps, solar panels, wall and loft insulation, radiators and heating controls.

In conclusion, the free storage heaters from the ECO4 Scheme supports its goals, which are making all households energy efficient and accomplish net zero carbon emissions.

Why is the Government giving out free storage heaters?

In case you are wondering the exact reasons why the government has decided to give out free storage heaters via the ECO4 Scheme, here you’ll find the answers you’re looking for.

A key measure to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050

The goal of the government is to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050, and they plan to accomplish it by making all households more energy efficient. And one of these measures is upgrading the heating systems of low-income households, by offering them free storage heaters, free boilers, free solar panels and free insulation.

Because millions of households in the UK still use inefficient and faulty storage heaters that consume energy excessively and generate carbon emissions, the government is bringing them free funding to replace them for efficient electric storage heaters that will contribute towards reaching zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

A solution to fuel poverty

Fuel poverty is a problem that affects over 6 million households in the UK, hence it severely affects the lifestyle quality of millions of people, especially those with special needs or who suffer from health conditions and long-term illnesses such as asthma and arthritis.

In order to combat this latent problem, the government has decided to give out free storage heaters via the ECO Scheme, to make it easier for low-income families to keep their homes properly heated during the winter at a reasonable cost.

A way to empower low income households and families

Without this incentive, it would be nearly impossible for low income families to upgrade their home heating systems to improve their lifestyle quality. Thanks to the free storage heater grants, now they can accomplish it for a better life.

Features of the new free storage heaters from ECO4 Scheme

The storage heaters you can claim thanks to the free grants from the government under the ECO4 Scheme are different from conventional storage heaters. Here you have the features that make them a better choice for your budget and the environment.

Developed by the best brands in the market

Because the ECO Scheme has strict guidelines and requirements, it only works with the best brands in the market. Therefore, thanks to this government initiative, you can claim free storage heaters from brands such as Dimplex and Elnur, guaranteeing superior performance and efficiency.

The gov.uk storage heaters are more reliable and durable than conventional storage heaters, contributing to reducing carbon emissions and helping low-income families save money on energy bills.

100% electric heaters for lower carbon emissions and cheaper running costs

The new storage heaters from the ECO4 Scheme are 100% electric, which means that they produce zero carbon emissions and offer cheaper running costs, making them the ideal alternative to traditional oil and gas powered heating systems.

Higher heat retention for superior efficiency

Because these storage heaters are built with cutting edge technology and high quality materials, they are capable of offering higher heat retention for superior energy efficiency. It means your home will stay warm for longer, allowing you to get the most out of every heat charge.

Take full advantage of Economy 7 and Economy 10 Tariffs

Electricity is much cheaper during off-time electricity times, and hence ECO4 storage heaters are designed to charge on Economy 7 and Economy 10 tariffs, usually during the small hours of the morning. And because they’re more efficient, they can charge in less time, allowing you to save more money while reducing carbon emissions and energy waste.

Longer lifespan for a long term home heating solution

The new ECO4 storage heaters are built and engineered to last because they’re produced by the top brands in the market such as Dimplex and Elnur. Therefore, they offer a longer lifespan than conventional storage heaters, bringing you a reliable long term home heating solution.

Are free storage heaters from the ECO Scheme really free?

While it might sound too good to be true, it’s real. You can get modern, efficient and eco-friendly storage heaters for free thanks to the ECO Scheme, because it’s exclusively designed for low-income households that urgently need to upgrade their home heating systems.

However, there are some exceptions to the rule, and under this section, we will bring you all the information you need about the free storage heater grants for 2024.

They are 100% free for qualifying households

For 2024, the ECO Scheme has placed a bigger focus on helping low-income households with an income lower than £31,000 per year, receipt of income benefits or who suffer from a health condition such as asthma or arthritis.

The ECO Scheme has a budget of £1 billion for 2024, and an important allocation is going towards bringing free storage heaters, heat pumps, insulation solutions and radiators, making it possible for thousands of households to upgrade their home heating systems without upfront costs.

Some households might have to make a contribution

Depending on how many storage heaters and additional upgrades your property needs, you might have to make a contribution. This will depend on the number of storage heaters and additional upgrades that your property might need, and the provider or team of specialists will let you know about it after the free property survey and inspection.

However, it’s worth noting that this is the exception to the rule, because in the majority of cases, qualifying households can claim the new storage heaters for free without making an additional contribution.

>>> Claim your free storage heaters grant now <<<

F.A.Q

If you would like to get even more information about the free storage heater grants from the UK government for 2024, here you will find the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Are there free storage heater grants for pensioners?

Yes, the free storage heater grants are also available for pensioners. If they meet the eligibility criteria, then they can claim the free funding via the ECO4 scheme to upgrade their heating system.

Are there free storage heater grants for disabled people?

The ECO4 Scheme is available for disabled people who suffer from qualifying health conditions, in order to bring them free funding for upgrading their home heating systems to keep their current home warm and safe at all times.

Where are free storage heater grants available?

Homeowners and private owners in England, Scotland and Wales can claim free storage heater grants via the ECO Scheme. Homeowners and private tenants with a household income lower than £31,000, or who are receiving income benefits or who suffer from a health condition, can qualify for this grant.

What energy companies give out free storage heaters under the ECO Scheme?

Medium and large energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales are part of the ECO Scheme, such as E. ON, nPower, EDF, British Gas, Scottish Power and SSE. They are under the obligation to bring vulnerable and low-income households energy-saving solutions.

Do storage heaters use a lot of electricity?

No, storage heaters from the ECO4 Scheme use less electricity than conventional storage heaters. Because they only charge heat during off-time electricity times, and they offer higher heat retention, they help households save on energy bills.

How to get free storage heaters?

You can get free storage heaters thanks to the ECO Scheme. If your household income is lower than £31,000, someone in your property is a receipt of income benefits or someone suffers from a health condition, you can qualify for this exclusive grant.

Can you get a grant for electric heating?

Yes, there is a grant for electric heating that you can claim via the ECO Scheme. You can get free electric storage heaters if you meet the eligibility criteria such as being a homeowner or private tenant in England, Scotland or Wales with a household income lower than £31,000.

What is the approval rate for free storage heaters grants in the UK?

The approval rate for free storage heaters grants under the ECO Scheme is 60-70%, by meeting the eligibility criteria such as income and EPC rating.