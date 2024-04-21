The 14-month-old German Shepherd crossbreed was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane because his previous owner could no longer meet his needs.

He is now ready to find a new home to call his own.

Staff at the animal home say he is a 'great dog who is extremely active, playful and intelligent'.

They say he loves fuss and attention - but because he can get excitable and still needs training, he is not suitable for a first-time dog owner.

His new adopters will need to be ready to take him to training classes as well as to teach him that it is OK to be alone, the RSPCA says.

He will also need to be the only pet in an adult-only home.

A member of staff who has helped look after Douglas since he came to the animal home said: "Douglas is undergoing some further training alongside our behaviourist and will need adopters who are prepared to carry on with his training.

"Douglas is a super smart dog and loves working with his people and learning new things.

"He is young and sometimes forgets his manners and gets a bit excited, so Douglas is not suitable for a first time dog owner."

Douglas is a 'bright spark' who loves to play and to get out and about.

"He will need active adopters who can give him not only the physical exercise he needs but also be able to keep him mentally stimulated," the staff member said.

"But he has so much potential and really will make someone a very loyal and loving best friend."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk