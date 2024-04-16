Five new long-stay spaces will be installed under the plans to trial designated parking for blue badge holders.

Two bays will be in Blake Street, one in Lendal and two in Davygate.

In Blake Street and Lendal blue badge holders will be able to park in the spaces for an unlimited period outside of 6am to 10.30am, when the bays will be used for loading.

Where the parking bay with one space would be in Lendal (Image: Google)

These streets are pedestrianised during the day but blue badge holders can park in them during the foot street hours, City of York Council said.

In Davygate blue badge holders will be able to park in the spaces outside of the current foot street hours (10.30am to 5pm).

City of York Council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane, said the spaces showed “another step towards making our city accessible to everyone”.

City of York Council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

“Sometimes blue badge holders need longer than the three hours allowed for parking on double yellow lines so I’m pleased we can provide this additional option, building on Labour’s earlier decision to reverse the blue badge access ban,” he said.

“We thank York Access Forum, and all the disabled people who engaged in this process, for their valuable contribution to this decision.”

Where the parking bay with two spaces would be in Blake Street (Image: Google)

He added that the council will monitor the bays once they are in use and encouraged people to offer feedback on their experiences “whether positive or negative”.

“This will enable us to review the arrangement and make sure it is working as it should.

Where the two spaces in Davygate would be (Image: Google)

“The fact we had no public speakers at the meeting I think indicates the consultation we’ve already carried out has been largely positive and that we’re following the right process.”

As The Press reported, a council report was prepared ahead of the plans being approved that said the trial was estimated to cost £10,000 which would cover "signage and lining as well as consultation and monitoring".

The report recognised that the spaces are limited and said the “main concern is that the bays may be utilised for long durations each day by one or a few vehicles, reducing the capacity for other blue badge holders to park in the area”.

But it said the decision to have no time limit for parking followed a consultation with blue badge holders in York.

Ahead of the plans being approved, a spokesperson for the York Disability Rights Forum’s access group told The Press they welcomed the provision of the parking bays but “would have preferred them to be for extended hours (say, half a day) rather than unlimited hours”.

The council report said the unlimited parking period would be monitored when the trial started.