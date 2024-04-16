The recognition places Yolk Farm at Minskip amongst the cream of the crop in the UK's farm shop scene.

It follows Yolk Farm winning this coveted award last year.

Yolk Farm (www.yolkfarm.co.uk) says it is known for its commitment to fresh, locally-sourced produce, boasting the world’s first egg restaurant on a free range hen farm.

It has ‘happy hens laying the most delicious eggs’ and a carefully curated selection of regional meats, cheeses, and artisan goods.

Yolk Farm Co-owner Ben Mosey said: “We're absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. Our entire team is dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality produce and a genuine farm shop experience. Being recognized alongside such esteemed businesses is a true honour."

The Farm Shop & Deli Awards are the UK's leading awards program for independent farm shops and delis. The awards celebrate excellence across a range of categories, with judges recognizing shops that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fresh produce, local sourcing, customer service, and community engagement.

The awards will be announced on Monday April 29 at the Farm Shop & Deli Show in Birmingham!