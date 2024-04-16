Fourteen-year-olds Lucas Hughes and Isabella Martinez are two of the four new Children’s Champions for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, launched in the memory of Lucas’ brother Oscar, who died aged nine in 2014.

Lucas took on the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks in 2023, part of a group who raised £24,500 for OSCAR’s.

Lucas Hughes and mum Marie on the ascent of Pen-y-ghent as part of the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge (Image: Supplied)

The charity, in its tenth year, said 2023 was 'record-breaking' – raising more money and reaching more people than ever before, and supporting more than 50 children.

Lucas was nominated for and won the ‘Sprit of Youth’ Award at York Community Pride 2023 in recognition of his resilience and fundraising efforts in memory of his brothers Oscar and Milo and father Ian, who all died of brain tumours in the past nine years.

Lucas said: “Oscar helped other children when he was going through his treatment.

“Our charity always likes to get children and families involved in fundraising so we can help children and families who are dealing with paediatric brain tumours.

“This is why we have children’s champions to encourage even more children to get involved in helping others.”

Lucas has also raised awareness amongst children whenever he can, including presentations at school.

Huntington School pupil Isabella Martinez is another member of the Children’s Champions team.

In addition to raising funds, OSCAR's Children's Champion Isabella Martinez has written cards to children dealing with brain tumours. (Image: Supplied)

She has taken on a number of mountain walks, ‘inflatable’ 5km events, is captain of the Wigginton Grasshoppers under-14s football team who raised over £7,000 for OSCAR’s, and has put on a bake sale, designed banners and leaflets.

Isabella also packed and sent gift boxes and has written cards for children dealing with brain tumours.

She said: “I learned a lot about Oscar and what other children like him have gone through and are going through, so it is really important to me to help them.

“My grandma died from a brain tumour and it is a horrible thing to happen.

“I will do as much as I can for OSCAR’s because they try and put smiles on the faces of families who are going through such tough times.

“I really want to encourage other children – especially in York – to get involved.”

Lucas and Isabella are joined by 15-year-old Tilly Hunt who lives with an inoperable brain tumour after being diagnosed and receiving treatment three years ago.

The final piece in the jigsaw of the four new Children’s Champions is Josh Clarke, who has also raised thousands of pounds for OSCAR’s through reaching the summits of Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis, in addition to the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Isabella is part of a 60-strong group taking on seven peaks in one day on May 5 over the Edale Skyline route in the Peak District, Derbyshire.

OSCAR’s hopes to raise over £10,000 and you can help Isabella’s efforts towards this.

Her family fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/page/martinez-edale

Nominations are open for Young Person of the Year within York Community Pride Awards 2024.

OSCAR's said Lucas was a very proud recipient of his York Community Pride 2023 award (Image: Supplied)

The award is given in recognition of those young people under the age of 16 who make an excellent contribution to their communities.

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

You can make an entry using the QR code (pictured).

Scan the QR code, click the link to complete and within minutes, we'll have your nomination (Image: Newsquest)

To do this, use a smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Wait for the link to appear, then click the link, where you will be redirected to the nomination form.

Alternatively, the link to the form is https://forms.office.com/e/BmPdduicvx

Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry.

The closing date for entries is June 10.

We’d like to take a moment to talk about our Charity Partner the NSPCC.

The NSPCC makes a huge difference to the lives of the children and young people they support, particularly through their Childline Service which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to give children and young people a voice when no-one else is listening.

There are so many issues facing children and young people with Childline receiving a call from a young person every 45 seconds on average.

From these calls mental and emotional health and wellbeing remains a top concern for children and young people.

Every penny we raise will help Childline give children and young people the help they so desperately need.

Thank you all for helping us support such a vital charity.