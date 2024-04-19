Lauren Pawsey gave birth to her son George-Micheal Darren Pawsey-Buckingham on Friday, March 22, after a pregnancy lasting just over 19 weeks.

The 26-year-old told The Press she woke up on the Tuesday, March 19, to find that her waters had broken and was admitted to York Hospital later that day.

Before then she said the pregnancy had been normal.

In hospital a decision was made to give birth to her son naturally.

Ms Pawsey said she knew her son would not survive the birth due to his prematurity.

George-Micheal Darren Pawsey-Buckingham's feet after he was born prematurely (Image: Supplied)

An inquest opened into his death on Tuesday (April 16).

Coroner Jonathan Leach gave the primary cause of death as extreme prematurity and secondary causes as medical termination of pregnancy and spontaneous pre-term rupture of membranes and maternal infection.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Ms Pawsey, who also has a three-year-old daughter, said her son was born with his heart beating but died shortly after.

Hand prints show the small size of George-Micheal Darren Pawsey-Buckingham after he was born prematurely (Image: Supplied)

She said she was immediately concerned at his small size after he was born.

“It’s nothing like a normal birth because he was so small.

“It was much harder thinking he would be gone when he came out.

“It just made it more traumatic when his heart stopped.”

Ms Pawsey said her son made no noise when he was born.

“He didn’t really move. I could just see his chest and ribs going up and down.

“I could see the blood trying to pump round his body.”

'I have no words for it; I’m just numb'





Almost one month on from the tragedy, Ms Pawsey said she still struggles to describe how she feels.

“I have no words for it; I’m just numb.

“It’s like I watched myself go through it all, but I wasn’t really there.”

Ms Pawsey is currently in the process of arranging her son’s funeral – something she never expected to do.

She hopes to have a headstone and plot for him.

Lauren Pawsey with her three-year-old daughter (Image: Supplied)

“We want somewhere to be able to go ourselves,” she said.

Ms Pawsey has set up a Go Fund Me page (titled: “George-Micheal Darren Pawsey-Buckingham”) to raise money for funeral flowers, a headstone and the plot.

“We are asking for help to pay for his own individual plot so we can get a headstone for him so us as parents and our daughter have somewhere to go and see our son,” the Go Fund Me page states.

“We are also asking for help to pay for our son's flowers and headstone, with never having to do a funeral let alone for our own son we didn't expect things to cost as much as they do.”