Yorkshire Water has announced plans to invest £797 million over the next 12 months in network improvements. The investment follows £530 million in the 2022/23 financial year and more than £750 million in 2023/24.

The investment will focus on delivering secure, safe clean water, while focussing on future water resource needs, the company said.

There will also be plans for a healthier environment, with a focus on protecting and improving river and coastal water quality. Yorkshire Water added.

Richard Stuart, director of asset delivery at Yorkshire Water, said: "In Yorkshire, between 2015 and 2025, we’ll have invested over £4.7 billion into improving our infrastructure.

"In the next year, we’ll be spending almost £800 million on our key environmental improvement plans for wastewater treatment works around the region and ensuring we provide clean, safe drinking water.

"This investment includes finishing a £180 million programme to reduce the use of storm overflows across the county, the start of a £60m investment at Ilkley wastewater treatment works to improve bathing water quality, significant investment at some of our larger water treatment works to increase resilience in the drinking water network and the continuation of our £500m programme to reduce Phosphorus entering watercourses from our treatment works throughout the region."

The water company is also planning investment for the following five years, from 2025 to 2030, after submitting its plans to Ofwat in October. The plans outlined a £7.8bn investment in the region that will support employment for more than 10,000 people across Yorkshire.