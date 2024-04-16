A MAN has appeared before York Magistrates' Court accused of a £29,100 jewellery robbery.
Matthew Massey, 36, is alleged to have stolen two Rolex watches at Ogden’s Jeweller’s in Harrogate on April 9. One was worth £15,250 and the other £13,850.
As the offence can only be tried by a judge and jury, York magistrates sent Massey, of O’Grady Square, East End Park, Leeds, to York Crown Court.
He will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing before the higher court on May 13. Massey was remanded in custody.
