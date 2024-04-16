You can hardly blame them, though, when everything you need is within its confines.

But it does mean you miss out.

I grew up in Wetherby and a trip to a larger town often meant going to Harrogate.

READ MORE:

There are many pleasures to be enjoyed in this distinguished spa town, the Stray, the shops, the fine buildings, not to mention Betty’s and various pubs, breweries and restaurants.

Now, Harrogate has another fine restaurant to add to its collection.

The Cedar Court Hotel has just unveiled Amber’s, the result of a £500,000 renovation to create a spectacular dining space seating 75.

This is the final part of other renovations at the hotel over the past year, which includes a 28-cover private dining room known as Imaginarium, adding to larger dining space.

Cedar Court, which has other hotels in its chain at Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Wakefield, rightfully describes its Harrogate hotel as its flagship.

Overlooking the splendour of the 200-acre Harrogate Stray, the 4-star hotel dates back to 1671, but the renovations have refreshed it with a modern, contemporary feel, whilst maintaining classical elegance.

Looking at the new décor, I see eclectic elegance, a little quirky in places, but nothing eccentric. Either way, it all looks magnificent.

The hotel says the designs are inspired by a fictional character Lady Amber Fitzwilliam, a scientist and progressive thinker from a century ago.

But onto the food and the new restaurant, which promises a Yorkshire twist to British contemporary cuisine in a relaxed, stylish setting.

I also enjoyed looking out to the trees, which are now coming into bud and blossom.

Amber’s lived up to its promise, as I started off with a chilli and citrus cured salmon, with roasted beetroot salad, baby watercress, crispy capers and peppered cream.

There was just the right amount of chilli, nothing overpowering and the citrus gave a lovely tangy aftertaste. The cream was also smooth and delightful.

I enjoyed a smooth and flavoursome Malbec, form an extensive wine list, amid relaxing music before the mains arrived.

The slow-cooked Easingwold Belly Port came with potato and black pudding terrine, pan seared tenderloin broccoli, apple cider, jelly and Arran Mustard cream.

Amazingly soft and tender, once I had polished off the fine crackling, a testimony to the slowness of its cooking.

A side dish of petis pois and other greens made for a fresh and crispy side.

Finally, ice cream and fruits to finish, presented an enjoyable finish, leaving you full and satisfield but not bloated and stuffed.

I then finished off with a vintage port, reflecting on the splendid Friday evening I was enjoying.

It would have been all too tempting to have stayed at home, tired after an arduous week.

But no, it was worth the drive, to enjoy the food, the drink and see the spectacle of the new venue, before driving home content after a great meal.

So all you Yorkies, get outside the outer ring road and enjoy the rest and best of Yorkshire.

Come and see what this fine old queen of spa towns has to offer. Who needs Paris in the Springtime, when you have Harrogate!