Officers were called to the Lidl supermarket in Acomb’s Thanet Road at about 2.10pm on Saturday (April 13) following reports of a ‘collision’ in the supermarket car park.

“On arrival officers found that several occupants had fled from a vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was recovered by the police.

"A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of shop theft. He was later released on conditional bail.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

As reported in The Press at the weekend, remarkable scenes erupted at the supermarket as shoppers attempted to stop three people apparently trying to leave with paying for a trolley full of goods.

Video footage filmed by eye-witness Siobhan Arthur showed a scuffle breaking out as a car attempted to drive off from the car park.

One of the occupants got out of the car and tried to make a run for it, chased by shoppers. A woman could be heard shouting ‘Oh, my God!”

Siobhan, who lives in Acomb, told the Press she had been doing her shopping at the supermarket with her mum when they saw three people – a man and two women – pushing a loaded trolley out of the supermarket’s ‘entrance only’ door.

As people tried to stop them, they attempted to make a getaway in their car, reversing into another vehicle in the process.

That was when the man got out of the car and tried to make a break for it, Siobhan said.

She then began filming the ensuing fracas.

“It was quite shocking, because of the fact that they were willing to go that far to try to escape!” she said.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident who have not yet come forward to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 12240064261.