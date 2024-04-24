Joe Redshaw, of Maple Grove in Fulford, is leading the campaign against the new McDonald's restaurant - which is planned for the former site of Iceland in Fulford Road, next to Aldi.

The plans for the new restaurant were first submitted on April 3. Since then, 112 objections have been lodged on the council planning portal. More than 250 people have also signed an online petition against the development.

After Joe first learned of the proposals he put up fliers in his community. After the first 48 hours he said it had "gone mad".

"I wouldn't have bought my house if there was a McDonald's next to it," he said.

McDonald's is planning a 7,700 square foot retail unit which would be open seven days a week, from 7am-11pm. If approved, it would become the chain's sixth branch in York.

Joe lives in Maple Grove and says his garden, as well as that of his neighbour, is adjacent to the back of the former Iceland building. He said Iceland "never caused any problems".

The proposed site for the new McDonald's, on the site of a former Iceland in Fulford (Image: Harry Booth)

However, fearing a McDonald's, Joe said: "As the close residents we're going to be really affected. There are plans for a vent on the back, that'll pump out the smell of the food over all our homes."

Joe also fears a potential increase in traffic in Fulford Road.

He said: "The traffic's the big issue. Fulford Road is at max capacity during commuting times.

"During the summer and Christmas period, it's basically gridlock.

"Anything that'll add to the traffic, us as a neighbourhood has to say no to."

There are currently no plans to make alterations to the parking at the site, Joe said, which created another worry. He claimed that the car park during peak times is often near capacity, and the added pressure that McDonald's could bring would overwhelm the site.

Joe and other residents are also worried about noise, litter, and the fact the area is densely populated with schools - with fears that pupils will frequent McDonald's during free time.

Residents are now hoping to hold a meeting to coordinate their opposition to the plans, ahead of May 13, when the application goes before City of York Council.

The Press approached McDonald's for comment and will publish any response when we receive it.

Joe is appealing for more residents who feel the same way to sign the petition, and contact him on email for further arrangements.

The petition called 'McDonald's Fulford Road' can be found online via the link here. Joe can be contacted via email at Joe.Red.Designs@Gmail.com.