An agricultural vehicle on fire in York Road which runs between Skipwith to North Duffield closed the road in North Duffield at about 11am this morning (April 16).

Steven Parker who lives in the village took these dramatic images of the plumes of smoke billowing into the air which could be seen for miles around as firefighters battled to combat the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene (Image: Steven Parker)

Two fire engines were on the scene and the road was closed while the firefighters tackled the fire.

"There was an awful lot of smoke visible from all over the village," said Steven who works as a community and education officer and has lived in the village for about five years.

"I was working from home and there was a huge pall of black smoke, I went outside and it looked like some kind of agricultural vehicle, perhaps a combine hervester.

"It's up by the playing fields and at one point there was an explosion of some sort - perhaps a type burst."

The fire blocked the road (Image: Steven Parker)