The incident happened at 2pm on Saturday (April 13) at Gale Common Motopark near Eggborough.

A police spokesperson said the victim was “punched and kicked, suffering bruising and a bitten finger which required in hospital treatment”.

They urged anyone with information about the fight – including details of those involved and video footage of the incident – to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Those with information should email sophie.baron2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC 245 Sophie Baron.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240064295 when passing on information.