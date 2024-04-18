This year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate. The four day event is running from April 25 to 28, and marks the beginning of the new gardening season.

The show expects to welcome up to 50,000 visitors across the four days, with organisers calling it one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar. They added that this year’s show "promises to be even more special than ever before".

The 4,000 square metre Grand Floral Hall will host the show. In addition to the dozens of nurseries and specialist societies showcasing hundreds of new and established plant varieties, the hosts will be unveiling new additions, including the Houseplant Zone.

This years Harrogate Spring Flower Show will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground (Image: Supplied)

For a hands-on experience, visitors can take part in a new complimentary Plant Workshop to craft their own Mossarium or Seed Bomb.

Visitors with questions to be answer can check in at the Garden Advice Bureau, supported by the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, which will be running throughout the show weekend. Enthusiasts can also take a seat at the Grow! live theatre with a host of talks and demonstrations throughout the day.

The Show Gardens feature is also set to return, designed to offer garden design inspiration for everyone. With organisations including Yorkshire Air Ambulance and War Graves Commission taking part, these features will showcase each organisation’s work through horticulture.

Meanwhile, the returning Creative Borders category, which is supported by the Association of Professional Landscapers, promotes creative concepts for the smallest of spaces. The Floral Art Pavilion will also bring a variety of themed installations.

Up to 50,000 visitors will come to the four day festival (Image: Supplied)

College students will be recreating ancient Greek mythology for the live competition sessions, which will be occurring twice a day. There will also be demonstrations by celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley on the Create! stage.

There will be two further live stages, with the Human Gardener offering conversations with the people behind the plants. The variety of speakers each day will range from horticulturists to foragers, arborists and artists.

Meanwhile, the Gardener’s Kitchen stage will be offering a host of tips for growing and cooking your own produce, with dozens of recipes as well.

Tickets for adults will cost £25, whilst children under 16 go for free. General Parking at the event is also free. All tickets are to be purchased with a £1.50 admin fee.

Tickets can be bought online at: www.flowershow.org.uk in the run up to and throughout the show.