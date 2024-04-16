As The Press reported yesterday (April 15), North Yorkshire Police said Tang Hall Library and neighbouring Burnholme Nursery were forced to close for the day after a fire was started on the premises. Both are back open today as usual.

Tang Hall library is at the heart of the community (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The force say that on Sunday (April 14) at 2pm two men entered the library in Fourth Avenue.

A fire was started in the toilets but thankfully it didn’t spread to any other part of the building.

A force spokesman said: "They have set fire to the toilet roll dispenser, which has melted causing damage to the toilets.

"The smell of the burnt plastic has seeped into the building and the nursery causing them to close while a deep clean is carried out.

"Besides the damage caused, there is upset to the staff and customers who have had their events cancelled.

"We are treating the fire as suspicious and are working with the fire service to establish how the fire was started and who was responsible.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240064947."

The library opened its doors for the first time back in a brand new building in June 2018.

Tang Hall library opened back in 2018

The building on the old Burnholme College site is part of a community centre dubbed The Centre@Burnholme.

The library has a reading cafe, learning spaces, local history service, free access to the internet and wifi, lending and reference library as well as space for community groups.

As well as being home to Burnholme Nursery; the building houses Tang Hall SMART, Activity Base services for adults living with a learning disability.