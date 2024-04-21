The Yorkshire Dales is just one of the most “idyllic” camping spots in the UK, according to new data by The Camping and Caravanning Club.

Elsewhere in the region, Robin Hood’s Bay near Whitby and the North York Moors also made it into the top 20 list.

It comes as a poll (conducted by OnePoll.com) of 750 regular campers revealed where they would most want to reconnect with nature, seeing the Lake District ranking the highest.

The research showed 79% enjoy a camping holiday up to four times per year, with 91% “eager” to explore more of the UK.

Meanwhile, the study also revealed enjoying the fresh air, spending quality time with loved ones and disconnecting from usual routines are among the favourite things about escaping to the outdoors.

This was along with walking in the woods, stargazing, and going to the pub.

Other reasons those polled turned to camping include having a love for the outdoors (46%) and considering it to be more cost-effective than other accommodations (29%).

Unsurprisingly, the weather seems to be the main deciding factor when choosing to go camping, as 68% enjoy it the most during the summer months.

Darren Whittington, deputy director general of The Camping and Caravanning Club, which commissioned the research, said: “The UK is home to thousands of beautiful camping locations, and watching the sun set and rise in these areas of natural beauty is a joy to behold.

“Camping provides an opportunity to become immersed in the incredible outdoors, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“It’s also proven to have a positive impact on your physical and mental wellbeing.

“Being closer to nature, observing wildlife, and enjoying scenic landscapes can be incredibly relaxing and rejuvenating.”

The UK’s top 20 camping locations

Lake District Cornwall Scottish Highlands Peak District Devon Loch Ness shores Yorkshire Dales Lake Windermere Jurassic Coast, Dorset The Cotswolds Snowdon Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland Pembrokeshire Ben Nevis Norfolk Coast Three Cliffs Bay, the Gower North York Moors Scottish Lowlands Dartmoor National Park

Darren added: “Whether it's watching a breathtaking sunset, hearing the sound of rain on the tent, or sharing stories and laughter with friends, camping creates lasting memories that enrich the soul.

“Overall, camping offers a unique opportunity to escape the demands of modern life, reconnect with nature, and create cherished memories that can last a lifetime.”