North Yorkshire Police say it happened at about 9.30pm on Monday (April 15) in Marjorie Waite Court, in Clifton and involved a woman barging past the homeowner into their property, and stealing cash. The victim was, thankfully, uninjured.

Read next:

A police spokesperson said: "We’re particularly appealing for information about any sightings of the suspect prior to or after the incident, and encouraging residents in the area to check their CCTV and video doorbell systems.

"The suspect is described as white, about 40 with long dark hair.

"Please email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 268 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240065835 when passing on information.