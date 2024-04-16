Two suspects dressed in dark clothing set fire to the front of the van causing “considerable damage” to the vehicle in Kingsway West, Acomb, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added that the suspects tried to gain access to the back of the van during the incident at about 3.45am on Monday (April 15) but were unsuccessful.

As The Press reported, fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

“The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus and cutting equipment,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson previously said.

“The cause was deliberate and left with both the police and the owner in attendance.”

How to report information

Police urge witnesses – including those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident – to get in touch.

Those with information that could help the police investigation should call 101 quoting reference number 12240064947.