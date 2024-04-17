The Cult have announced The 8424 Tour to mark the band's 40th anniversary, with shows across the country and in Europe.

The Cult are known for their pioneering use of post-punk and hard rock, along with a unique stage presence.

"From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential, years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s ground-breaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways," said a spokesperson for the band.

Formed in 1984 in England, the band have gone on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and US gold and platinum certifications. Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy have released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s decades in the business.

In the early months of 2024, the band performed on The Howard Stern Show and began a series of vinyl reissues of their full collection of critically-acclaimed albums.

Tickets for the show at York Barbican on October 29 go on-sale this Friday, April 19 at 10am. They can be purchased via the link here: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/the-cult-8424-40th-anniversary-tour-2024/