PART of York's City Walls will close during works.
City of York Council says that during work on Queen Street Bridge, the nearby portion of the city walls will also close.
The walkway from Mickelgate Bar to Station Rise will be closed from April 19 to 22. It will also close again from April 26 until April 29.
The closures to Queen Street Bridge come as part of the York Station Gateway project, which is set to renovate transport accessibility and public spaces in the area - in a project valued at £25 million.
The project is being carried out by City of York Council, Network Rail and LNER - with John Sisk & Son as the main contractor.
All of the latest information on the project can be found via the link here: www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway.
