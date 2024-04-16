Yorkshire bus firm Transdev is inviting career switchers and job seekers to get behind the wheel of one of its training buses at its award-winning Academy in York.

The company, which operates the York and County and Coastliner services, also has a fast-tracked application process and higher pay awaiting those who take up the offer.

Last month, Transdev officially opened its impressive new eco-friendly depot at Rawcliffe on the northern outskirts of York – complete with its own in-house training Academy, to help attract and retain the best people for its driving and engineering teams.

READ MORE:

Now, the business is throwing open the gates of its new home by the park and ride site for the open event this Saturday from 10am to 2pm, to make finding out more about joining its driving team as easy as catching a bus from A to B.

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re keen to meet positive people with the drive to serve our customers across our networks, including York and Country, Coastliner and CitySightseeing York.

“Our newest depot in York has been built for the future, with the environment and sustainability a key priority. We now have a state-of-the-art facility offering the best staff welfare and support in our industry, and we’re ready to grow with the right people on board.

“With newly increased pay of £15.05 an hour for qualified drivers, there’s never been a better time to join our team. And it doesn’t matter if you’ve never driven anything bigger than a car – we can train you to the highest standards in our super new Academy.

“Our Academy team will be here to answer your questions about working with us. We can start the application process immediately – you can even take your medical with our on-site doctor – and you can get a feel for being behind the wheel of one of our Academy buses with our on-site driving experience.

“We have some of the best facilities anywhere in the UK bus industry right here in York and we can’t wait to open our gates and welcome potential newcomers to find out about joining our friendly team.”

The bus firm’s York open day will give potential recruits the chance to meet depot colleagues and Transdev’s Academy team for an informal chat about the roles available, to help them decide if a career on the buses could be the ideal new start for them.

The venue is on the number 2 bus route and also has free parking close to the depot entrance.

Full details of all Transdev’s career opportunities in York and across Yorkshire and the North West are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/work-for-us.