The teenage girl was crossing Langton Road in Norton between the St Peter's Church and Norton Primary School at around 8.30am on Friday, April 12, when she was struck by a small black Ford which is believed to be either a Fiesta or Ka.

Following the incident, the girl suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle did not stop at the scene and we’re now appealing to the driver to come forward and contact us.

"Our officers are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage who has not made contact to also come forward."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Amanda.Stokes@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Amanda Stokes.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240063913.