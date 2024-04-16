THERE'S been a crash on a major roundabout in York.
The crash at Hopgrove roundabout was first reported at 7.06am today (April 16).
It's where the A64 and York's outer ring road (A1237) join - near Stockton on the Forest.
Traffic is said to be affected both ways, more to follow.
