They created lists based on streets where there are at least five properties for sale and rent this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly London dominated in both categories, so alongside the main lists a separate one was made for locations outside of London.

Most expensive streets to buy a house on in the UK

According to Rightmove the most expensive streets to buy a house on in the UK were:

The most expensive street in the UK had an average asking price of just under £10m (Image: PA)

Buckingham Gate (Westminster) - £9,633,333 average asking price Vicarage Gate (Holland Park) - £6,332,000 average asking price Park Road (St John's Wood) - £5,814,285 average asking price St John's Wood Road (Maida Vale) - £5,389,444 average asking price Cadogan Square (Knightsbridge) - £4,834,500 average asking price

The most expensive streets to buy a house on the outside of London were:

Old Avenue (Weybridge, Surrey) - £2,633,333 average asking price The Ridgeway (Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire) - £2,289,286 average asking price Manor Road (Chigwell, Essex) - £2,219,444 average asking price Swithland Lane (Rothley, Leicester) - £2,024,000 average asking price Norsey Road (Billericay, Essex) - £1,800,000 average asking price

Most expensive streets to rent on in the UK

According to Rightmove the most expensive streets to rent on in the UK were:

Albion Street (Bayswater) - £20,857 average rent per month Pavilion Road (Knightsbridge) - £15,251 average rent per month Duke Street (Mayfair) - £14,441 average rent per month Prince of Wales Terrace (Kensington) - £13,734 average rent per month Cheval Place (Knightsbridge) - £13,611 average rent per month

Finally, the most expensive streets to rent on outside of London were:

London Road (Ascot, Berkshire) - £6,831 average rent per month Manor Road (Chigwell, Essex) - £4,311 average rent per month Deansgate (Manchester) - £3,766 average rent per month Holloway Drive (Virginia Water, Surrey) - £2,986 average rent per month Ingrave Road (Brentwood, Essex) - £2,898 average rent per month

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “London's status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.

"Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”