The most expensive streets to buy a house on or rent on have been revealed in new data from the property website Rightmove.
They created lists based on streets where there are at least five properties for sale and rent this year.
Perhaps unsurprisingly London dominated in both categories, so alongside the main lists a separate one was made for locations outside of London.
Most expensive streets to buy a house on in the UK
According to Rightmove the most expensive streets to buy a house on in the UK were:
- Buckingham Gate (Westminster) - £9,633,333 average asking price
- Vicarage Gate (Holland Park) - £6,332,000 average asking price
- Park Road (St John's Wood) - £5,814,285 average asking price
- St John's Wood Road (Maida Vale) - £5,389,444 average asking price
- Cadogan Square (Knightsbridge) - £4,834,500 average asking price
The most expensive streets to buy a house on the outside of London were:
- Old Avenue (Weybridge, Surrey) - £2,633,333 average asking price
- The Ridgeway (Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire) - £2,289,286 average asking price
- Manor Road (Chigwell, Essex) - £2,219,444 average asking price
- Swithland Lane (Rothley, Leicester) - £2,024,000 average asking price
- Norsey Road (Billericay, Essex) - £1,800,000 average asking price
Most expensive streets to rent on in the UK
According to Rightmove the most expensive streets to rent on in the UK were:
- Albion Street (Bayswater) - £20,857 average rent per month
- Pavilion Road (Knightsbridge) - £15,251 average rent per month
- Duke Street (Mayfair) - £14,441 average rent per month
- Prince of Wales Terrace (Kensington) - £13,734 average rent per month
- Cheval Place (Knightsbridge) - £13,611 average rent per month
Recommended reading:
- Little-known council tax discount could save you thousands
- How homeowners could be invalidating their insurance by having builders in
- Check your gutters after heavy rain to avoid repairs of £900 (how to clean them)
Finally, the most expensive streets to rent on outside of London were:
- London Road (Ascot, Berkshire) - £6,831 average rent per month
- Manor Road (Chigwell, Essex) - £4,311 average rent per month
- Deansgate (Manchester) - £3,766 average rent per month
- Holloway Drive (Virginia Water, Surrey) - £2,986 average rent per month
- Ingrave Road (Brentwood, Essex) - £2,898 average rent per month
Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “London's status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.
"Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article