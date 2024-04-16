As The Press reported last week, the county’s police were trying to trace Matthew Williams, 33, who was wanted in connection with thefts in North Yorkshire, according to the force.

He was of no fixed address but was believed to be in the Scarborough area. He is also known as Matthew Mealor.

A police spokesman has now said: “Last Thursday (April 11) we appealed for help to find a Scarborough man who was wanted for theft.

“We can now confirm that the 33-year-old has been located and arrested.

“Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”